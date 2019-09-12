PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An American Airlines flight heading to Las Vegas from Phoenix was delayed because of a mechanical issue and blown tire Thursday morning.
American Airlines flight 711 was scheduled to depart from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport at 7:50 a.m., but it was never able to leave the ground.
[WATCH: Tire blown on plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport]
Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed the Boeing 737's left rear tire deflated. It was sitting on the side of one of the runways.
Sky Harbor spokeswoman Krishna Patel said the airport operations, Phoenix Fire Department and Phoenix Police Department responded to the scene.
The plane was scheduled to land in Las Vegas at 9 a.m.
The passengers got off the plane and were taken back to the terminal by bus.
American Airlines released the following statement:
American Airlines flight 711 with service from Phoenix to Las Vegas experienced a mechanical issue prior to takeoff. The aircraft stopped safely on the runway before taking off and no injuries have been reported. Our maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft. We never want to disrupt our customers travel plans and our team is working to get them to Las Vegas as soon as possible.
According to the airline, the flight had 161 passengers and six crew members.