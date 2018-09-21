PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix firefighter who was found dead while on duty with the National Guard died of an accidental drug and alcohol overdose, according to a report released Friday by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.
Juston Doherty, 45, was a highly decorated Army Ranger, fire captain and Army National Guard instructor. His body was discovered in his barracks during a training weekend in early July.
The medical examiner’s report lists his cause of death as “Acute intoxication by combined effects of diazepam, ethanol, fentanyl, oxycodone” and the manner as “ACCIDENT.”
Family and friends described Doherty as a legend.
“He’s a hero times three. He’s a hero in every way,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. P.J. Dean. “This is such a shock to us because he just seemed invincible. He’s the last person in the world that you would expect to pass early the way that he did but boy did he leave a mark in this world.”
Doherty was a respected 15-year veteran with the Phoenix Fire Department.
The National Guard initially said that while Doherty's death appeared to be of natural causes and not suspicious, it was being investigated.
Of the four substances listed in the ME's report, two -- fentanyl and oxycodone -- are opioids.
According to information posted on DEA.gov, fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid doctors prescribe for severe chronic pain, or breakthrough pain, to patients who are already receiving opioid medication. It is considered to be about 100 times more potent than morphine.
Diazepam, which is known as by the trade name Valium, is a sedative often used to treat anxiety, muscle spasms and seizures.
Ethanol is alcohol.
A drug / alcohol addict and hero do not mesh.
I sure would not want a high firefighter putting out my house fire or playing paramedic with me.
