BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are working to recover the body of a man who was killed in a mining accident in Buckeye over the weekend.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of a submerged crane on state land near Narramore Road and MC-85 in Buckeye Saturday night. The operator of the crane was reported missing.
A dive team was sent to find the crane operator after a search on land. Divers found the man trapped underwater and deceased under the crane equipment.
As of Tuesday morning, MCSO is still working on recovering the operator's body. MCSO is still looking into what caused his death but believe it was accidental.
The victim's name has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.