PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scammers who are impersonating their employees.
According to MCSO, several residents reported phone calls from individuals claiming to be working for the sheriff’s office.
The scammers are allegedly telling residents they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty or unpaid fines. They are told they must pay the fines immediately by withdrawing cash, purchasing a money order or gift cards and provide them the card numbers.
MCSO believes the scammers even go as far as telling residents to meet up with them at MCSO headquarters to collect the payment.
MCSO warns residents they will never ask for money over the phone or request to meet you in person to take your money.
If you receive an unusual phone call from someone identifying themselves as MCSO staff, do not provide your personal information. Please report the phone calls to MCSO at 602-876-8477.
