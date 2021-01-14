PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has some high-tech devices to help them catch crooks and the agency released a video on Thursday on how they used one of them.
MCSO said its helicopter was helping the Peoria Police Department help find a home burglar in the area of 93rd and Peoria avenues on Dec. 14. Deputies in the helicopter used an infrared camera to help those on the ground corner one of the suspects. The infrared camera showed the suspect was hiding in the backyard. So with the information, law enforcement on the ground used a K-9 and captured the suspect. A second suspect was already in custody.
"This is a great example of agencies working together to protect and serve our communities," MCSO said.