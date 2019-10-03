SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were found dead in Sun City West Thursday morning.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Sunwest Choice Rehab Care at about 7:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they found two people dead. MCSO says they're not searching for a suspect.
SunWest Choice released the following statement to Arizona's Family on Thursday: "On behalf of the entire SunWest Choice Community. it is with the heaviest of hearts that we acknowledge the tragic domestic incident which occurred this morning. While we are not at liberty to discuss the specifics in light of the onoing active police investigation as well as related resident privacy issues, we can confirm that all residents and employees are safe and there is no ongoing threat or risk of danger. We are devoting all of our energies and attention in this moment to helping our Community process this heartbreaking event, and respectfully request that the media and others outside our Facility provide us with the space and support necessary to accomplish these important goals."
Homicide detectives have begun their investigation.
No other details have been released.
