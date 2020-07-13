PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two brothers have died after possibly being electrocuted while in the water at Lake Pleasant on Sunday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says 53-year-old Timothy Miller and his brother, 50-year-old Michael Miller, along with their wives, were out on their boat over the weekend at Lake Pleasant. They had been seen by witnesses on a boat both Saturday and Sunday.

Then, on Sunday, at around 6:30 p.m., MCSO was called out to the lake for a report of unknown trouble. Deputies immediately found Michael unresponsive on the boat. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His brother Timothy was still missing.

Recovery underway, two hospitalized after possible electrocution at Lake Pleasant The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is continuing its search for a person who might have been electrocuted at Lake Pleasant.

MCSO worked with witnesses to figure out what had happened. Deputies say the brothers and their wives had been on board the boat while it was docked at Scorpion Bay Marina. MCSO says Timothy had jumped into the water "for an unknown reason." But apparently, there was some type of electrical current in the water that caused him to go under. He did not resurface, according to MCSO.

When Timothy's brother Michael noticed his brother's distress, he jumped in the water after him, and he too, began to experience those same symptoms of a "possible electrical current," according to witnesses.

That's when one of the wives also jumped in the water to help. Bystanders in the area were able to pull the woman, as well as Michael, out of the water.

The woman was taken to the hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening.

Dive crews then began searching the area for Timothy. They located his body under a deck area at around 1 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.