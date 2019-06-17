PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Divers with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office recovered a pickup truck in Lake Pleasant after deputies said a 2-year-old boy put it gear while his parents were unloading it on Sunday night.
The family was packing up their belongings to leave the park just before 7 p.m. They put their three children, ages 2, 5 and 9, into the 2011 Dodge 3500 before loading the rest of the truck.
They said the truck wasn't running.
That's when the 2-year-old put the truck into gear, and it rolled back into the water, MCSO said.
The parents were able to get the children out before the truck went all the way underwater.
No one was hurt.
MCSO divers later got the truck out of the water.
