PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A teenager pulled from Lake Pleasant Friday has died.
Maricopa County Sheriff Dept. spokesman, Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said the 16-year-old boy was pulled from the water on by two bystanders at Lake Pleasant.
Enriquez said the boy was swimming with friends when he went under the surface.
He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but did nor survive.
