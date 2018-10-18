AGUILA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff Office officials spoke on Thursday about how difficult it was to rescue a man who fell 40-50 feet down into an abandoned mine shaft in western Arizona.
MCSO also released video of the rescue and the 911 call that put the operation into action.
John Waddell was rappelling down the shaft south of Aguila on Monday when his carabiner broke, his friend said.
His friend checked him on Wednesday and called 911 around 1 p.m.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Man rescued after falling 40-50 feet in western Arizona mine shaft]
Waddell was alert and talking when crews arrived but he was in severe pain because of injuries to his legs.
The MCSO Mountain Rescue Posse was called and 15 of them went to the mine shaft.
"As we set up our systems, we not only worked on a Plan A, but we developed a Plan B and Plan C," said Roger Yensen who was there and oversees the MCSO Mountain Rescue Posse.
He said the biggest challenge was the size of the mine shaft, which was 100 feet deep and had a diameter of 8 to 10 feet.
"It was pretty wide mouthed," said Yensen.
The metal structure over the hole that Waddell constructed to get him into the hole was also a concern.
"We really had to do some risk analysis on that to determine if we are going to use it or not," said Yensen. "Ultimately, we did use it.
Posse members started the rescue around 4 p.m. They said Waddell was very calm and in good spirits when they made it down to him.
Yensen said the No. 1 risk was edge of the hole and making sure rocks didn't fall onto Waddell.
They had to splint his legs before hoisting him back up.
"He was in good spirits. He was happy everyone was there. He was very thankful for us and what we did," said Yensen.
He was flown to a Phoenix hospital after he was pulled out of the hole.
A hospital spokeswoman says Waddell is in good condition awaiting surgery for two broken legs.
"He's very fortunate," said Yensen.
The gold mines in the area have been shut down for nearly 100 years.
Yensen said the mine was on Waddell's property and Waddell wanted to go explore it and that's why he was down there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.