PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An unregistered sex offender is facing more charges after he got one teen girl pregnant and possibly impregnated another, investigators said.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, detectives received information on April 3 that Samuel B. Duncan had molested a girl.
They started to look into it and found he failed to register as a sex offender and violated his probation, MCSO said. Because of that, they had trouble finding him.
MCSO said Duncan had sex with a 16-year-old girl multiple times and got her pregnant. Detectives said they have DNA evidence that proves he is the father.
The victim's 14-year-old sister is pregnant, too, and Duncan also molested her, deputies said. They are waiting for a DNA analysis to see if he is the father of her unborn child, according to MCSO said.
All the children are now in the custody of the Department of Child Safety.
Duncan was booked on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of violating probation, one count of possessing a weapon by a prohibited person and one count of resisting arrest.
