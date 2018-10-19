TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are searching for a driver who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash in Tonopah Thursday afternoon.
According to MCSO, a silver Toyota Prius, possibly a 2008-2015 model with black wheels was driving southbound on Wintersburg Road south of Van Buren Street when it passed a semi truck that was also going southbound on Wintersburg.
MCSO said while the driver of the Prius was passing the semi, a group of five motorcyclists were traveling northbound on Wintersburg Road.
The driver of the Prius had to drive on the dirt shoulder of the road to avoid colliding head-on with the motorcyclists, causing one of them to lose control, MCSO said.
The motorcyclist who lost control collided head-on with the semi and his motorcycle hit a second motorcyclist.
The motorcycle rider who hit the semi head-on was pronounced dead on scene. The second motorcyclist was injured and taken to a hospital.
MCSO said the driver of the Prius did not stop after the crash and drove away from the scene.
Witnesses did not get a license plate number but say the car had a placard of some sort with writing on the rear doors.
Anyone with information about this collision or the whereabouts of the driver is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1000.
