PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are currently searching for a diver at Lake Pleasant this Saturday evening.
Maricopa County Sheriff Department spokesman Sgt. Calbert Gillett said their deputies were called out to the lake just before 6 p.m. after a group of divers reported one of their members missing.
Gillett says a group of three were diving near the dam at the southern end of the lake. One of the divers never resurfaced.
This is an ongoing search and updates will be provided as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.