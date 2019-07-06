LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Authorities with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office have recovered the body of 16-year-old boy, who jumped off a cliff Friday at Lake Havasu and never resurfaced.
According to MCSO, a 16-year-old boy went missing after jumping a cliff on the Colorado River near Lake Havasu.
The victim has been identified as Chance Huerta, 16 of Victorville, CA.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Huerta attempted to do a flip off of a cliff and landed wrong.
MCSO added that Huerta came to the surface briefly, before witnesses on scene lost sight of him.
The case is under investigation.
