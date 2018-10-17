Rescue crews are working to save a man who fell into a mine shaft in the far west part of Maricopa County.

A man fell 100 feet into the shaft in the area of Eagle Eye Road and milepost 13, south of Aguila, which is about 90 miles northwest of Phoenix, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

A good Samaritan found him on Wednesday.

He is alert and talking, MCSO said.

Deputies didn't say how old the man is or what the man's name is.

No word yet on how he fell into the mine shaft.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

