Rescue crews are working to save a man who fell into a mine shaft in the far west part of Maricopa County.
A man fell 100 feet into the shaft in the area of Eagle Eye Road and milepost 13, south of Aguila, which is about 90 miles northwest of Phoenix, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
A good Samaritan found him on Wednesday.
He is alert and talking, MCSO said.
Deputies didn't say how old the man is or what the man's name is.
No word yet on how he fell into the mine shaft.
MCSO Search and Rescue is gearing up to extract an adult male who has fallen into a mine shaft 100 feet deep. He was found today by a good samaritan but has been there since Monday. He is alert and talking, the mine shaft is in the area of Eagle Eye Road and Mile Post 13. pic.twitter.com/8EhXH8Oj0B— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) October 17, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.