PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has just released a list of some of the county’s "Most Wanted” suspected criminals.
During a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Paul Penzone identified 10 of Maricopa County's most dangerous wanted felons. Those ten suspects are the first of 25 fugitives being targeted because of the danger they present to society. "Justice will prevail, and these individuals will be apprehended," he said. "They are dangerous, all of them."
Penzone says MCSO is teaming up with with Silent Witness in hopes that people will call in tips to track down the suspects. "It will only be successful if the community is a partner in this effort," he said. "If you call, you are anonymous."
Penzone added that the pandemic has not deterred crime in Maricopa County. "Crime continues and violence continues in the community," he said.
During the news conference, MCSO also provided an overview of the Fugitive Tactical Enforcement Unit (FATE.) Officials say the program has resulted in more than 600 arrests (including one just this morning) since it began in 2017.
Here is the County's Top 10 List:
- Juan Garcia-Diaz (homicide)
- Melkyseddek Munoz-Garcia (homicide)
- Wade Astle (sexual exploitation of a minor)
- Arthur Lien (sexual conduct with a minor)
- Ali Sabah (kidnapping/sexual abuse)
- Sandra Jessica Acuna (child abuse)
- Kyle Anders Thompson (child molestation)
- Gina Marie Rayner (child abuse)
- Danie Morgan (sex crime)
- Alonzo Stevenson (armed robbery/agg.assault