PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is releasing body camera video and audio of when investigators say a deputy was forced to open fire on an armed Arizona teen terrorism suspect last month.
MCSO said 18-year-old Ismail Hamed told a 911 dispatcher on Jan. 7 he had an affiliation with a terror group.
"I owe my allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria," Hamed said on the 911 call.
He said he wanted to "see cops" and said he had a couple of rocks and a knife.
"I would like to do something in protest for the people suffering in Palestine and in the Middle East," said Hamed.
When a sergeant showed up outside a sheriff's substation in Fountain Hills where Hamed was, Hamed threw rocks him, MCSO said.
"Back off! Back off," said the sergeant in the body camera video.
Hamed then pulls out a knife.
"Drop it. Drop the knife. I will you shoot you," the sergeant said.
Hamed kept advancing toward the sergeant and the sergeant fired his gun twice.
Hamed was hit and was seen on the ground in the body camera video, apparently still holding onto the knife.
"Drop the knife," the sergeant repeatedly said. "Stay away from the knife!"
Ham was taken to the hospital and was later released.
Hamed was born in the U.S. and authorities called him a homegrown violent extremist, saying he was carrying out a "lone wolf" attack.
He pleaded not guilty to a terrorism charge on Jan 24.
Hamed was previously charged with aggravated assault for allegedly throwing rocks at the sergeant and pulling out a knife.
