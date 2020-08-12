PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) released a list of some of the county's "Most Wanted" suspected criminals.
During a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Paul Penzone identified the first 10 of Maricopa County's most dangerous wanted felons. Rewards of up to $10,000 are being offered for information leading to their arrests. Those 10 suspects are the first of 25 fugitives being targeted because of the danger they present to society.
"Justice will prevail, and these individuals will be apprehended," Penzone said. "They are dangerous, all of them."
Penzone says MCSO is teaming up with Silent Witness in hopes that people will call in tips to track down the suspects. "It will only be successful if the community is a partner in this effort," he said. "If you call, you are anonymous."
Penzone added that the pandemic has not deterred crime in Maricopa County. "Crime continues and violence continues in the community," he said.
During the news conference, MCSO also provided an overview of the Fugitive Tactical Enforcement Unit (FATE). Officials say the program has resulted in more than 600 arrests (including one Wednesday morning) since it began in 2017.
Here is the County's first 10 suspects in the Most Wanted List:
- Juan Garcia-Diaz (homicide)
- Melkyseddek Munoz-Garcia (homicide)
- Wade Astle (sexual exploitation of a minor)
- Arthur Lien (sexual conduct with a minor)
- Ali Sabah (kidnapping/sexual abuse)
- Sandra Jessica Acuna (child abuse)
- Kyle Anders Thompson (child molestation)
- Gina Marie Rayner (child abuse)
- Daniel Morgan (sex crime)
- Alonzo Stevenson (armed robbery/agg.assault
If you have any information regarding these suspects you may call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) You can also contact Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-TIPS or email MCSO at TIPS@MCSO.Maricopa.gov.
