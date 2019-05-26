PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man has not resurfaced after falling off of his jet ski at Lake Pleasant, reported Peoria Fire-Medical Department.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office initially received the call about the jet ski incident.
Greg Serrano of the Peoria Fire-Medical Department said members from his department were sent to the 10-lane boat ramp at Lake Pleasant Regional Park and were treating the incident as a drowning.
The scene has since been turned over to MCSO and its recovery team, Serrano also reported.
No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated when more is released.
