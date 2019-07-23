LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The body of a man who drowned in a jet ski accident at Lake Pleasant over Memorial Day weekend has been found.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says that on May 26, 49-year-old Ronald Hylton was riding as a passenger aboard a jet ski that was being operated by his 22-year-old daughter.
[RELATED: MCSO recovery team search for man who fell off jet ski at Lake Pleasant]
As they were riding the jet ski, father and daughter both fell off the watercraft.
MCSO says Hylton, who was not wearing a life jacket, struggled to stay afloat, but he went under and didn’t resurface.
Deputies immediately started searching the area. Dive teams and search boats scoured the lake for days, but were not able to locate the victim.
Then, on July 13, boaters at the lake spotted a body and contacted the sheriff's office.
Deputies responded and located the body in the area southeast of Roadrunner Island and north of the Roadrunner Campgrounds.
The body was removed from the lake and brought to the office of the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner was able to positively identify the body as that of Hylton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.