SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Sun City West Posse will be back on patrol on Friday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
We're told 17 posse members have been approved and will start patrolling at 3:30 p.m.
The MCSO Posse program was temporarily suspended on Jan. 25 after an audit found only four of the 200-plus armed posse members passed required background checks.
[READ MORE: Audit finds 50 guns missing from MCSO; armed volunteer posse members not certified]
Sheriff Paul Penzone had originally said the program would be suspended for 60 days so MCSO could vet all volunteers.
Having the posse is good news for Sun City West, which doesn't have its own police department, so it relies on the MCSO Sheriff's Posse. Members respond to traffic accidents, do home checks while owners are on vacation, prevent crime and conduct welfare checks.
[READ MORE: No posse? That's a problem for people who live in Sun City West retirement community]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.