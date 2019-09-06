PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say a husband and wife were tied up in their Phoenix home during an armed robbery Wednesday night.
The couple were tied up by an unknown masked man in their home near Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO said the masked man was armed with a gun and removed $400 from the husband's wallet before fleeing.
Authorities searched the home and neighborhood with an air unit and K-9s, but they were unable to locate the suspect.
MCSO described the man as 6-foot tall and heavy set. He was last seen wearing a grey mask, gloves and camouflage clothing.
The husband told deputies when the suspect spoke to him, "he seemed very apologetic and stated he was sorry to have to do this but he was hard up for money," according to MCSO.
Neither the man or wife were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.