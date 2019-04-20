AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down an Avondale roadway Saturday morning.
The incident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
MCSO say a 25-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene cooperated with investigators.
At this time, deputies do not believe impairment and speed were factors in the accident and no citations have been issued.
The crash caused the intersection for hours. The area reopened just before noon.
Traffic Alert:: Buckeye Rd between 107 Ave and 109 Ave area is closed both east and west due to a collision. Please select an alternate route— Avondale Police (@avondalepolice) April 20, 2019
