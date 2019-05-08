PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the husband and wife who died in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide.
According to MCSO, Carin Donnelly, 39, was dead when deputies arrived at the home in the Coldwater Ranch are northwest of Happy Valley Road Vistancia Boulevard on Sunday, May 5. She had been shot to death.
James Donnelly, also 39, was “gravely injured.” He later died at the hospital.
[ORIGINAL STORY: MCSO: 2 dead after shooting in Peoria]
According to MCSO, the couple had been married for three years.
A neighbor reported hearing three gunshots Sunday afternoon.
“James Donnelly shot and killed his wife Carin Donnelly, and then took his own life,” MCSO said Wednesday.
While the homicide unit is doing follow-up investigation, MCSO said they are not looking for any other suspects in the double shooting.
It is not clear if the couple had a history of domestic violence or if deputies had ever responded to the Donnelly home.
