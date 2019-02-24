GUADALUPE (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people were injured after a shooting Sunday evening in Guadalupe, authorities said.
The shooting was reported before 6 p.m. near S. Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Guadalupe, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said a man and a woman were shot and a suspect has been detained for questioning.
MCSO said it is an active, ongoing investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
Follow AZ Family for updates on this developing story.
