LITCHFIELD PARK (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children were among three people seriously hurt in a collision involving two vehicles Friday night in Litchfield Park, authorities said.
The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. near Camelback and Litchfield roads, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO said two children were transported to a hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. A woman was also transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
MCSO said the driver of the other vehicle was also transported to a hospital with "unknown life threatening injuries."
MCSO said it was not known if speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.
No additional information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.