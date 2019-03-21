AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in the Avondale area.
According to MCSO, a car and motorcycle collided at 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Thursday morning.
The intersection is closed in all directions while detectives investigate the crash.
Video from the scene showed the crash happened at a railroad crossing in the area.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown. The name of the victim has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.