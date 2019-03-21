107th avenue buckeye road crash

Deadly crash at 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale area. 

 3TV/CBS5

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in the Avondale area. 

According to MCSO, a car and motorcycle collided at 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Thursday morning. 

The intersection is closed in all directions while detectives investigate the crash.

Video from the scene showed the crash happened at a railroad crossing in the area. 

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. The name of the victim has not been released. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.