KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-Remnants of Hurricane Rosa have brought on a number of water-related accidents across the state of Arizona, some proving to be fatal.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office was contacted about an SUV that had been swept into a running wash on Thursday, Oct. 4 just after midnight.
A team of search and rescue swift water technicians responded to the scene of the flood. The incident occurred off of Shinarump Road and West of Oatman Road.
The SUV was found completely submerged by flood waters.
As the swift water technicians searched the flood site, the Classic Air Medical helicopter was able to locate the driver of the SUV.
The flood victim was identified as Joshua Allen Carlisle, 34, of Golden Valley. He was found deceased.
After investigating the area of the flood, water marks were found, indicating about 10 to 20 feet deep flood waters.
Running water and washes are an extreme danger to drivers and should be avoided.
Those who come into contact with flood waters are encouraged to drive with care and take note of any flood alerts about their area of travel.
