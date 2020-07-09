PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone spoke about a deadly encounter that happened over the Fourth of July weekend. The incident left a 70-year-old man dead and questions about why it happened.

Penzone spoke to members of the media Thursday about the shooting that happened last Sunday. It was captured on body cameras worn by deputies who encountered an armed man in Mesa who was eventually shot and killed while confronting them in the street. Penzone explained what deputies were confronted with that day.

70-year-old man shot by deputy in Mesa has died When deputies arrived at the scene near Higley Road and University Drive, Rodney Liveringhouse reportedly came out of the house with a firearm in his hands and refused to listen to deputies.

Penzone began by saying, “this organization’s number one commitment is the preservation of life… we are in situations that require deadly force [due to] circumstances or actions of others who have dictated those outcomes.” It was around 5 p.m. last Sunday when 70-year-old Rodney Liveringhouse’s wife called MCSO officials saying that her husband was acting out of character and that she was scared for her safety. She made the call from a home across the street and waited for deputies to respond.

In the video, deputies are seen arriving at the home where the call came, when a shot rang out hitting a window near their heads, Penzone says. They scrambled for cover, searching for the shooter. From across the street, Liveringhouse emerged armed with two handguns. Deputies tried to tell him to drop the weapons and in the video Liveringhouse is seen raising a gun and pointing it at deputies as he walked into the street. That’s when a total of 5 shots ring out from deputies. Liveringhouse is struck and falls to the ground and deputies begin to administer first aid. Liveringhouse was taken to the hospital where he later died.

When investigators searched Liveringhouse's home, they found additional weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Disclaimer: Out of respect for the family, Arizona's Family has edited the video to exclude graphic images of the suspect, who died in the shooting. Audio remains so that you can hear what transpires after the suspect is shot by deputies. You can watch Sheriff Paul Penzone’s entire press conference and the full body camera video by clicking here [Warning: Portions of the video may be disturbing].