MCSO needs help identifying man whose skeletal remains were found near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim who might have died as long as 25 years ago.
According to MCSO Sgt. Bryant Vanegas, deputies recovered the skeletal remains of a man outside Wickenburg on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
While investigators have not been able to identify him, Vanegas said evidence found at the scene indicates the case is a homicide.
MCSO said a medical examiner put the man’s death between five and 25 years ago.
At this point, investigators have not said anything about how he died or why they believe it was a homicide.
On Thursday evening, MCSO released a forensic composite sketch showing how the victim might have looked.
He is described as a white or Hispanic man between 18 and 40 years old. He was likely between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall.
No other information was immediately available.
If you recognize the sketch or know anything about what might have happened to the man, please call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477). Please refer to IR# 19-015184. (Click the phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)