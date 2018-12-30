MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--A motorcyclist was killed following a multiple-vehicle crash in Mesa Saturday afternoon.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the crash involving three motorcycles and two cars occurred on Usery Pass Road near milepost 23.
MCSO said that the accident occurred as 20 to 25 motorcycles were traveling southbound.
One of the motorcycles went left of center for an unknown reason and collided with oncoming traffic which caused the rest of the collisions, according to MCSO.
One of the motorcycle riders, identified as 62-year-old Robert Steisel died following the crash.
All other people involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries.
