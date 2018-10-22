MESA (3TV/CBS 5)- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect responsible for a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Mesa.
The accident happened on Apache Trail, East of Hawes Road between October 21 at 6:00 p.m. and October 22 at 7:30 a.m.
A man was walking on the side of the road near the eastbound lanes of Apache trail, when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. When hit, the vehicle did not attempt to stop or contact law enforcement.
MCSO detectives identified the suspect vehicle to be a 2004 to 2008 Nissan Maxima. No evidence was found to determine the color of the vehicle. Damage is suspected to be on the right side of the vehicle, including damages to its headlights, front quarter panel and bumper.
No further information has been released on the pedestrian’s condition, at this time.
If any additional information is available about this incident, please contact the MCSO at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876 1011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.