MCSO 220 LBS METH suspects

From left to right: Jose Garcia-Lopez, Yoni Ontiveros-Torres and Ruben Espericueta-Jiminez.

 (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three men were arrested after Maricopa County Sheriff's investigators and Border Patrol agents seized more than $2 million in methamphetamine and marijuana near Gila Bend, authorities said.

On Wednesday, MCSO detectives noticed two trucks avoid a border checkpoint and drive into a desert area with their lights off. To prevent a possible pursuit, tire deflation devices were used and both trucks were disabled, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Four people got out of the trucks and ran away, MCSO said. Detectives and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents captured three of the suspects.

The two trucks, which had been reported stolen, were loaded with bricks of methamphetamine and marijuana. About 220 pounds of meth and 3,500 pounds of marijuana were seized from the trucks.

MCSO identified the three apprehended men as Jose Jaime Garcia-Lopez, Yoni Ontiveros-Torres and Ruben Espericueta-Jiminez. They were booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on charges of Possession and Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, and Possession and Transportation of Marijuana for Sale.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

