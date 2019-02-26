GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man who fired several shots and allegedly killed a person at a birthday party in Guadalupe Sunday intended to kill his stepfather, according to new court documents.
Phillip Valencia, 20, told police he saw his stepfather outside with his new wife and family just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Calle Sahuaro and Barbarita, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Fueled by what Valencia told police as a troubling relationship with his stepfather, he sat in his truck before deciding to walk across the street to his godfather’s house “to kill everyone there,” court documents read.
He then aimed a pistol at the first person he saw, police said. He shot his cousin’s boyfriend before shooting his cousin. His cousin’s boyfriend died later at the hospital, officials said.
Police said Valencia later jumped the fence and began to fight with his stepfather. Valencia admitted that he wanted to kill his stepfather, but the gun did not fire.
MCSO spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez had originally said that,“his intention was to randomly shoot people at this party, not knowing who they were."
Valencia fled his home on foot where he told family members what happened. They held him down until police arrived, deputies said.
Valencia told officials that he was in an argument with his girlfriend at his apartment earlier in the day. He became angry and left, but not before grabbing his pistol, according to documents.
He also told officials that he had a troubled relationship with his stepfather since he remarried.
Valencia told police that when he gets angry, he feels like hurting people and that today was no different, according to court paperwork.
Valencia had his first court appearance Monday evening where his lawyer claimed he has mental health issues. He's being held on a $1 million cash bond.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder and assault.
