Jetpack-type device

The jetpack-type device that crash landed in the Salt River Recreation Area.

 (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man wearing a "jetpack-type device" crash landed near the Salt River Recreation Area early Wednesday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash landing near Bush Highway and Usery Pass Road around 7 a.m.

MCSO says the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crash landing the jetpack-type device.

No other details were released.

 

