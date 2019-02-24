GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies have arrested a man who is accused of randomly shooting people at a birthday party in Guadalupe.
The shooting was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Calle Sahuaro and Barbarita, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO said that a 20-year-old man went to a birthday party across the street from his grandmother's house and started shooting.
Investigators later identified that man as Phillip Valenzia.
A man and a woman were shot and taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition. MCSO said that the man later died at the hospital. The female victim is now in stable condition.
Tempe police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety also responded to the shooting and assisted MCSO.
Deputies say Tempe police were able to locate the Valenzia at his house. Several family members were able to hold him down until police arrived to the scene.
MCSO said Valenzia confessed to the shooting. Prior to the shooting, the suspect told officers that he was in an argument with his girlfriend.
Valenzia was thinking of hurting people, MCSO said. He told officers that he wanted to "shoot all the bullets from his weapon and kill as many people as he could."
Valenzia was later arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder and assault.
(1) comment
I'd guess many people feel the same way...Guadalupe, smh.
