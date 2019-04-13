BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man is dead and a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy has minor injuries following a shooting late Friday night.
The incident occurred just before midnight near 209th Avenue and Narramore Road.
MCSO said they were responding to a domestic disturbance in the Rainbow Valley area.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings in Arizona]
When they arrived, two deputies contacted the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Juan Torres, in the backyard of the residence.
MCSO said that Torres then threw a large wrench and struck one of the deputies.
The suspect then approached the deputies with a hammer and both deputies then discharged their service weapons, striking Torres.
Torres was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other information has been released.
The case is under investigation.
(2) comments
Just as long as the deputies get to go home safe
Never bring a wrench to a gun fight.
