SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detectives are investigating an overnight homicide in Sun City West on Friday morning.
Sgt. Calbert Gillett with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home near R H Johnson Boulevard and Bell Road around 11:51 p.m. on Thursday.
After the deputies arrived, they determined a homicide occurred.
According to MCSO, 36-year-old Jared Baumann got into a domestic dispute.
Deputies believed Baumann "aggressively confronted his parents", who were the homeowners. As a result, one of the homeowners shot Jared and he died.
There are no outstanding suspects at this time.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest details on this homicide investigation.
