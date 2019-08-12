YOUNGTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who allegedly forced a woman into his truck in Youngtown, Arizona.
[RAW VIDEO: Possible endangered woman seen running for help in Youngtown]
MCSO said they arrested 41-year-old Alfredo Espinoza without incident Monday night in Wickenburg, Arizona. Police say the female victim is his girlfriend.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, just after 6 p.m., the woman, who is in her mid-30s was heard screaming for help and seen running away from Espinoza at a car wash at 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown.
Video shows the woman being pushed and forced inside a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.
MCSO said the truck sustained minor damage on the passenger side of the vehicle while backing up and was seen leaving at a high rate of speed.
At the time, MCSO said it was possible the woman involved in the incident was in danger.
Espinoza was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail for an assault charge.
(9) comments
That is NOT a man. She needs to move on from this before it gets worse, and it will.
How is it unknown man when you can read the License Plate number?
A deranged man no doubt . Needs introduction to fines . The wallet is only way to hurt force them back . [censored]
It almost looks like a domestic dispute to me. Doesn't make it any better, but if so, better chance she is at least, ok.
Patting myself on the back for calling it!!!! Still not a smart thing to do!
Ladies, please be armed for this type of situation. I understand yoou need to look sexy and wear tight and revealing clothing, but your safety is more important
You realize that they are more likely to be killed with their own gun than to ever use it in self-defense? It's something like 3-to-1 if I remember.
And? They have more of a chance surviving with one than without one. Without one, stuff like this happens. Women aren’t stronger than males, obviously. Why not give them an advantage? If they’re going to be a victim anyways, might as well have a chance.
This is very difficult to watch. Prayers that she is found safe...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.