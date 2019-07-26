SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A man has been rushed to the hospital after falling into a golf course pond in Sun City.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, deputies found an elderly man in a pond at Palmbrook Country Club. He was trying to get a golf ball out of the pond when he fell in.
The man was rescued by another golfer and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.
(1) comment
Good thing him not fall on lawn, woulda kilt im. [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.