CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man invited another man to stay with him at his Cave Creek home and ended up getting robbed, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said 29-year-old Jeremiah Weaver and the victim met on Saturday morning at a gas station and the victim invited Weaver to stay with him at his home.
The next morning, the victim woke up and found Weaver had opened a safe, deputies said. Weaver then hit the man in the head with something made out of glass, MCSO said.
Weaver took out a .22-caliber handgun that belonged to the man and ordered him into the bathroom while he took a bag from the home and filled it with the man's belongings, deputies said.
Weaver took off and got away.
But the Phoenix Police Department received a call about a suspicious person at the Goddard School on Monday morning and it turned out to be Weaver, MCSO said.
He admitted to the armed robbery and other crimes including possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing, MCSO said.
Weaver was then booked into the 4th Avenue Jail.
