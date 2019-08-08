LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says it has recovered the body of a man who jumped off a 30-foot cliff northwest of Lake Havasu and “landed wrong.”
It happened near the Sandbar in the Colorado River Thursday shortly after 1 p.m., according to MCSO. The Division of Boating Safety received word that a man had jumped into the water but did not resurface.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 28-year-old Dane Jay Shields of Havasu Lake, California.
The agency said divers recovered Shields’ body just after 4 p.m.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says it has statements from witnesses about what happened to Shields.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Sandbar is a popular beaching area about 10 miles north of the London Bridge.
