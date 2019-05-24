SAGUARO LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a deadly shooting at Saguaro Lake Friday.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide and it occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
According to MCSO, an altercation occurred at the marina repair shop.
Deputies say 33-year-old Bradley Callow was shot and and killed.
Investigators spoke to people involved and there are no outstanding suspects. No arrest have been made at this time. This investigation is ongoing.
Saguaro Lake is located northeast of Mesa.
(5) comments
Was this Bradley Callow the motivational speaker?
"Rural Metro officials conform the victim was shot twice in the chest."....conform...confirm....ah what difference does it make......and...the article was apparently written by the entire AZ Family staff...LOL!....Why the term FAKE NEWS is real....zero credibility with the media. I mean do they even HAVE an editor?
Mistake been close range n maybe elsewhere or it been seen n heard on a quite lake. [huh]
Must been close range and maybe happen elsewhere or someone see and hear it all . [sad]
Robs your either an illiterate dumb A-as or a hypocrite transplant from another country. Everything you write makes little sense or no sense at all
