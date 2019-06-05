MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was injured Wednesday morning after crash landing in a paramotor near the Salt River Recreation Area early Wednesday morning.
Deputies responded to the crash landing near Bush Highway and Usery Pass Road around 7 a.m.
MCSO said the man crash landed in a "jetpack-type device," which appears to be a paramotor used in powered paragliding.
The man was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were released.
(7) comments
Jet pack? Shane, perhaps journalism is a bad fit. Maybe try something where laziness isnâ€™t as noticeable. My advice is to run for public office.
Cmon Shane. You look like you are right out of High School. Google is your friend!
You had to use quotes around "jetpack", because you don't know what a powered parachute is??
Jet packs, drones, Tesla car space-rockets...if dad could see all this now. Yeah, but his '72 Bronco still takes the cake.
Ive seen some late 70's Blazers going for 40k
Really? A jet pack? How many guys with "jet packs" do you think are flying around? It's a paramotor. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paramotor?wprov=sfla1
Superpooped out[scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.