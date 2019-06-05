Jetpack-type device

The jetpack-type device that crash landed in the Salt River Recreation Area.

 (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was injured Wednesday morning after crash landing in a paramotor near the Salt River Recreation Area early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the crash landing near Bush Highway and Usery Pass Road around 7 a.m.

MCSO said the man crash landed in a "jetpack-type device," which appears to be a paramotor used in powered paragliding.

The man was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were released.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Azfamily
Azfamily

Jet pack? Shane, perhaps journalism is a bad fit. Maybe try something where laziness isnâ€™t as noticeable. My advice is to run for public office.

Report Add Reply
trsalemme
trsalemme

Cmon Shane. You look like you are right out of High School. Google is your friend!

Report Add Reply
trsalemme
trsalemme

You had to use quotes around "jetpack", because you don't know what a powered parachute is??

Report Add Reply
andthesurveysays
andthesurveysays

Jet packs, drones, Tesla car space-rockets...if dad could see all this now. Yeah, but his '72 Bronco still takes the cake.

Report Add Reply
trsalemme
trsalemme

Ive seen some late 70's Blazers going for 40k

Report Add Reply
AZFlyer
AZFlyer

Really? A jet pack? How many guys with "jet packs" do you think are flying around? It's a paramotor. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paramotor?wprov=sfla1

Report Add Reply
Robs
Robs

Superpooped out[scared]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.