BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting which left a man dead in Buckeye Saturday night.
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at a home near 315th Avenue and Tonopah Salome Highway.
When deputies arrived at the home, they found two injured men with gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead.
According to witnesses, 40-year old Jose Vera started a verbal confrontation with another men at the private gathering when things escalated.
MCSO said as the confrontation grew more heated, Vera pointed a pistol at the man and that is when 40-year-old Telesforo Rios attempted to stop Vera from his actions.
That's when Vera shot Rios. The two men then wrestled for control of the firearm. That's when Vera was shot and killed from his injuries.
Rios was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released to the custody of MCSO.
After being interviewed by deputies, Rios was processed and released.
According to MCSO, there are no suspects outstanding in the case and no arrests have been made at this time.
