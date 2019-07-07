MARICOPA COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested Sunday afternoon in relation to theft and arson, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Maricopa County Sheriff spokesman, Sgt. Bryant Vanegas, said around 3:15 p.m. that deputies were sent to the area of Jomax and Dysart roads to check out a domestic violence situation.
When deputies arrived to the location, they learned that a man in his 30s left and allegedly stole an ATV-type vehicle. He supposedly got stuck in a desert area where a fire started. The cause of the fire is still unclear.
Deputies also learned that a woman witnessed the man by the fire and tried to help him. This is when he ended up stealing her vehicle allegedly. The MCSO says she obtained minor injuries during this incident.
After his confrontation with the woman, the suspect left the scene and went to a nearby backyard of a house where he was approached by the homeowner. The suspect ran again and ended up in the garage of another residence, the MCSO reported.
Deputies found the suspect at the garage and arrested him with the help of MCSO K9. Vanegas said the man was bitten by K9 during the arrest. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.
Currently, the suspect is not cooperating with deputies, said Vanegas. Officials still haven't identified him. He will be booked in Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail.
This investigation is still evolving, and more information will be released as it develops.
