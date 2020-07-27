DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been taken into custody after he ran from a crash that left two teen girls dead and another seriously injured in northern Arizona.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, July 25, around 8:30 p.m. deputies responded to a crash at milepost 5 on Pierce Ferry Road in Dolan Springs. The caller said the crash involved a white truck and a quad that had three riders on it.
When deputies arrived, medical personnel were already at the scene and said two 13-year-old girls who were on the quad had died. The third rider, a 19-year-old woman, was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck, 27-year-old Brock Amelia Hill, reportedly ran from the crash before authorities arrived. Hill was later found, and after being questioned, was taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County Jail.
Hill faces three counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, all class 3 felonies. Whether alcohol, drugs, or speed were contributing factors to the crash is still under investigation, MCSO says.