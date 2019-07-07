MARICOPA COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested Sunday afternoon in relation to theft and arson, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Maricopa County Sheriff spokesman, Sgt. Bryant Vanegas, said around 3:15 p.m. that deputies were called to check out a theft in the area of Jomax and Dysart roads.
It was reported that a man in his 30s allegedly stole an ATV and was possibly the person who started a brush fire in the desert area nearby.
As deputies were making the arrest the man was bitten by the MCSO K9, said Vanegas. He was taken to a hospital to be checked out for injuries and be treated if necessary.
This investigation is still evolving, and more information will be released as it develops.
