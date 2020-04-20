MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who shot at houses in a Mesa neighborhood Sunday night.
According to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in a neighborhood near Signal Butte Road and University Drive in Mesa just before midnight.
Deputies learned that somebody in a black vehicle had fired four shots at different homes before driving away. Enriquez said bullets hit four homes, but no injuries were reported.
Detectives are still searching for a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.