MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who shot at houses in a Mesa neighborhood Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in a neighborhood near Signal Butte Road and University Drive in Mesa just before midnight. 

Deputies learned that somebody in a black vehicle had fired four shots at different homes before driving away. Enriquez said bullets hit four homes, but no injuries were reported. 

Detectives are still searching for a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

 

