QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for victims after a Queen Creek man was arrested for several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to MCSO, 41-year-old David Legg was arrested back on Feb 13. for ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor that occurred in Maricopa County, and also for an outstanding felony arrest warrant out of South Dakota for two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16.
Court documents revealed that authorities found over 50 child pornographic photos on Legg's computer after several cyber tips led them to his email address.
Deputies then took approximately 54 images to have a doctor provide a sexual maturity rating of the children depicted.
A doctor estimated that all the children depicted in the images were between the ages of 10 and 13.
Legg is also accused of taking inappropriate photos of children while they were bathing and inappropriately, and touching a child of one of his friends.
During questioning, Legg told officers that he was "saving images from several different websites that he frequented to view "nudist" pictures."
Legg added that he did see children on those websites and stated that the "youngest he saw were approximately 5-years-old."
He said that he would save the images to his computer or tablet and he did not use his wife's devices to view the photos.
Legg also stated that he was the only person who viewed the images on his computer, phone and tablet.
He was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.
Anyone with information on this case are urged to contact MCSO Cyber Crime Detectives at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS (8477).
(5) comments
Smash this ^ss h0les dilly wacker and 🥜 with a 10 lb sledgehammer and watch his nutsplash
He has a WIFE? Yuck
Just white male culture [tongue][love]
Yeah- a race war will solve everything, right? Bad people's car's aren't all the same color. Why do people think differently about the bad guys who own those cars? The come in all colors, shapes, and sizes. Some run banks, some run from the cops.
[thumbup][beam]
